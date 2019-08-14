Sioux Falls City Council considers stance on Industrial Hemp

Every year the Sioux Falls City Council sends a list of items to the South Dakota state legislature they hope will become law. These items include matters that directly affect the city. While the list was being compiled at last night's city council meeting, a new addition from Councilor Pat Starr was added.

"There are local manufacturers that are able to take hemp cake, after all of the oils have been extracted, anything addictive, anything would consider marijuana or TH are extracted, there's a cake that's formed, the bi-product after removing the oils, so they're able to take that cake and mill it, locally right here in Sioux Falls, and add it as a high protein, product for smoothies, energy drinks, bars," said Starr.

The desire to allow industrial hemp in South Dakota was brought to Starr's attention during a Sioux Falls production plant tour, arranged by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. The facility desires to transition from using mostly flax to also incorporating hemp due to the higher protein content. Starr also says the growth of industrial hemp would benefit farmers and bolster the state economy. City council will vote on the addition Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

