Sioux Falls City Council approves rate hike for cable, internet fees

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a rate hike for cable and internet fees, though it may not affect your cable bill as much as originally thought.

Tuesday night, the council approved a increasing the provider's fee from 2.5 percent to three percent, according to city spokesman T.J. Nelson.

The city had initially planned to double the fee to five percent, but council member Greg Neitzert proposed an amendment changing it to three percent.

The fee charges providers like Midco and Vast three percent of their gross revenues from customers in Sioux Falls.