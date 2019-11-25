Sioux Falls City Council liquor license proposal would fix longtime loophole

Selling liquor licenses in Sioux Falls for more than what they're currently worth could be coming to an end.

City councilors are proposing a way to end the city's liquor license waitlist, for now, to give councilors time to come up with rules to avoid them being issued to the wrong individuals or corporations.

City councilors will propose changes to the city's liquor license rules on Tuesday. The proposal will discuss putting a stop to the waitlist for a full on-sale liquor license and lower the price of the city's restaurant-specific on-sale license that costs $260,000. 18 individuals or corporations are on the full license list now.

"For us, it's a policy question. Does it make sense that this license costs more? Should it be equal or should it be less?" Sioux Falls City Councilor, Christine Erickson said.

The restaurant license is $68,000 more than a full license priced at $192,000. Only four have been sold since 2009. The new proposal would stop the addition of new names to the waitlist while officials come up with a new plan.

"So no additional names will go on that waitlist until all of those names are worked through which could take about four to six years to work through because it's all based on the census," Erickson said.

State law only provides a certain number of liquor licenses based on local population counts. Since the census happens only every two years that lead people finding other ways to get them.

"I’ve heard from some folks that have been frustrated with the process and feel like I have to go and pull some strings and try to figure out where these licenses are," Erickson said.

Businesses are selling licenses on a secondary market for more than the original price.

"You have to invest that $192,000 but you can resell that for up to $250-$275,000 and so on so forth," Erickson said.

It’s legal since the rules currently existing allow them to do this. City officials want to come up with a plan that would ensure people on the list are actually going to be using the liquor license.

"And maybe not just going to flip them for an investment," Erickson said.

Those currently on the waitlist would be grandfathered in as long as they were on the list before November 1.

The council will have to determine what the new waitlist will look like, but ultimately it would set higher requirements to obtain a liquor license.

The city council will hear the proposal on Tuesday and then votes are expected to take place sometime next month.

