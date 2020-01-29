Sioux Falls Curling Club offers curling classes in February

Ahead of some of the classes offered by the Sioux Falls Curling Club, the Dakota News Now morning team competed against the Hot 104.7 team to find out who would win in a curling competition. Vanessa Gomez, Erik Thorstenson and Aaron Doudna from Dakota News Now and Andy and Tasha from Hot 104.7 learned the basics of curling before they competed.

To make things even, Mitchell Olson was on Hot's team. They ended up winning the competition. Bug Busters, which is a company in Sioux Falls, donated $250 to the winning team to give to a charity of their choice. Andy and Tasha gave it to Cure Kids Cancer.

There are two classes people can join to learn more about curling and try the sport. The classes are on Sunday, February 9th and Sunday, February 16th at 4:45 PM. They are each an hour and a half long. It costs $20 to participate in one. Coaches said this sport is for all fitness levels.

People are encouraged to wear a clean-soled pair of shoes, but the rest of the equipment is provided by the club. Be sure to wear athletic-style clothes, a hat, and a pair of gloves. You can register for one of the classes here.