Sioux Falls Design Center celebrates variety of disciplines

Sioux Falls Design Center is hosting Design Week, which started Friday, September 27th but runs through Friday, October 4th.

People can celebrate and explore a variety of design disciplines like architecture, landscape design, and graphic design. This is the 6th year the design center has held this event.

One of the events this year is a walking tour on Friday at 5:00 PM. It's titled "What's new downtown Levitt Pavilion & Arc of Dreams Walking Tour." It will be led by David Locke from Stockwell Engineers and Jim Clark from the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

People can also get involved in a screen printing workshop Monday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM or answer some trivia at Fernson Brewing Company on Phillips Avenue on Wednesday.

For a full list of events throughout the week, visit the Sioux Falls Design Center's website here.