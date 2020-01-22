Sioux Falls Farm Show giving farmers an outlook on President Trump's trade agreement

The 23rd annual Sioux Falls Farm Show was a full house Wednesday.

With more than 300 vendors, the show is expecting more than 18,000 ag producers from Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

It's no doubt our farmers have suffered for nearly two years under the trade war between the U.S. and China.

And for some, this show is a timely opportunity for farmers to make connections and learn what's next.

The Sioux Falls Farm Show displays the newest farming technology and trends out there.

It also gives farmers the opportunity to hear from Speaker and Grain Analyst Todd Hultman about what's next after Trump's trade agreement.

“Actually I think the outlook in 2020 is a little better than it has been in a couple of years. And number one the phase one trade agreement I think should help with our grain prices modestly.”

Hultman says it's complicated and that's one of the topics he's talking about with farmers this week.

Though the trade agreement is a step in the right direction he says there's a clause in the deal that could cause concern.

“I think the overall takeaway is that our U.S. soybean prices have to stay competitive with other producers around the world or China won't feel compelled to buy our products. So, that's one of the things to understand about the year ahead.”

Farmers like Craig Andersen are optimistic that this deal will start working in their favor, “We're real hopeful, we're optimistic that it's going to but it isn't like it's going to affect prices right away. It's gonna take a while to get these things off because like I say the tariffs are still on."

Hultman says, “I think they're gonna have to show us the actual trades and we wanna see some export business coming across the wire, but I am, I would say cautiously optimistic that there should be some benefit to our situation here.”

Despite the stresses of the trade deal, the Sioux Falls Farm Show is something farmers look forward to.

Andersen says, “You get to visit with people and it's more of a social event than a lot of things too.”

The Sioux Falls Farm Show continues Thursday and Friday from 9 - 5 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

It's open to the public and offers free seminars from speakers like Todd Hultman starting at 1:30.