Sioux Falls Fire Rescue adds heavy rescue truck to fleet

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is adding a new addition to its fleet of vehicles.

A new truck was pushed into place in the Station 5 by some special helpers.

The new heavy rescue engine is a special piece of equipment itself.

"This piece of apparatus is going to combine what was previously three different fire trucks into one apparatus," said Captain Mike Murphy, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. "So it's not only a traditional fire truck, but its a special truck for our urban search and rescue program which will allow us to greatly enhance our response capabilities for the City of Sioux Falls."

The truck was pushed into the station in order to pay homage to the old horse-drawn engines that had to be pushed back into the station by hand.