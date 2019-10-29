Sioux Falls Fire Rescue assisting with Kincade Fire

The devasting infernos in California have forced nearly 200,000 people from their homes. One fire in northern California, Kincade Fire, is now heading towards the city of Santa Rosa.

Roughly 4,000 firefighters are out in the state helping to battle the flames, including Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue.

A crew of three firefighters left Sioux Falls Sunday morning and will be helping battle the blaze for roughly two weeks. Sioux Falls Fire is on a national call list and will send help when requested.

"Kind of out there to help our brothers and sisters that are out there doing that," Battalion Chief Michael Koopman with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, said. "They've been doing it time after time, day after day. Like I said, their resources are depleted, they're tired. And they just need more bodies and more manpower to handle that situation."

Josh Groen is one of the three firefighters that jumped into action when he got the call to head out west.

"We kind of know that fires are going on, and we kind of mentally prepare ourselves that he may be leaving," Emily Groen, husband works for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, said. "But, with this one, it was really last minute, out of nowhere. Phone call late at night saying that he's leaving."

After getting over the initial shock of him being gone, Emily worked to plan things out for their two kids.

"Explaining to my son, who is seven, a second-grader, and he knows, and he understands a little bit," Groen said. "And then, my three-year-old, who will be four on Monday, doesn't get it at all. Just last night, she was crying that she wanted to see dad. And then, I explained that he's working and she was upset she couldn't talk to him on the phone."

Despite missing Josh dearly, Emily and her children are proud of him.

Josh tries to talk to Emily at least once in 24 hours.

"Whether it's a good morning or I love you," she said. "Just once 24 hours, I need to know he's okay. As crazy as it sounds that one little text in the morning gets me through the whole day."

"So many people from all over have reached out to say thank you and share their stories of devastation there, and that breaks my heart to see how they are losing everything yet they are so thankful for my husband, and they are thankful for us to give up our time with him," she said.

Emily says Josh has been part of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue for four years.