Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is sending a crew to help with wildfires currently ravaging parts of California.

SFFR sent one unit with three personnel, according to Division Chief Steve Fessler. They left Sunday morning, and will likely be deployed for two weeks.

Crews have been fighting multiple wildfires that have broken out in both northern and southern California. Thousands of homes have been evacuated, and around one million people are without power as crews work to contain the fires.