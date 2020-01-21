Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to receive congressional leadership award

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been selected to receive the 2020 Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was selected by The Congressional Fire Services Institute and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

In a press release Tuesday, officials say SFFR has represented the culture of the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and its safety initiatives.

“SFFR is honored to be receiving this award. Every member of our department has worked very hard at constantly improving our Health and Safety program by defining our culture and best practices through positive change.” Fire Chief Brad Goodroad.

SFFR will receive the award at the 32nd Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner on April 30 in Washington D.C.

