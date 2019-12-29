Sioux Falls Fire responds to garage fire

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 2106 E 30th St N Sunday.

Fire crews found a small detached garage on fire behind the residence. It was reported that there was someone inside the garage when it started but they had left the scene before Sioux Falls Fire arrived.

Police units on scene were able to locate the subject and requested an ambulance to evaluate them for possible smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control approximately five minutes after arrival. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds citizens to maintain clearances around fire hydrants during winter conditions.

