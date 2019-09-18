Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30th anniversary

A local charity affiliate is celebrating three decades of helping create affordable housing options in the Sioux Falls area.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls is celebrating its thirty year anniversary this week.

According to Habitat, the organization has built or rehabbed 160 homes in the area. It also also completed 178 neighborhood revitalization projects, and has helped 338 families find housing.

The organization is planning a number of activities to mark the occasion. On Wednesday, several city leaders and other local volunteers will help make repairs on a Habitat home. Thursday, Falls Park will light up blue and green, Habitat's colors. Friday, a celebration will be held at Sanford Imagenetics from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, the ReStore will hold an end of summer sale.