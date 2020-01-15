Sioux Falls Humane Society playing match-maker with "The Barkelor"

Are you ready to fall in love?

Credit: Pixabay / MGN

Well, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is ready to play match-maker.

The shelter is currently running a promotion called The Barkelor, after the ABC show The Bachelor.

From now until January 24th, all large adult dogs are available for a $40 adoption fee. Shelter officials say no roses are involved but there are a lot of big hearts.

“It's a good way to promote them, get the word out, get more eyes on them, have more people come through the doors, coming to look at the bigger dogs,” said SFAHS Front Office Manager Meghan McNeill.

All adoption policies still apply. The humane society is also asking people to make sure they're ready for the commitment before adopting.

