Fourth of July celebration schedule

As the Sioux Falls area celebrates Independence Day, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around the state.

Here's a list of events and firework displays in Sioux Falls:

- Walk up registration for Fun Run/Walk, 7:30 a.m., near the Falls Overlook Cafe at Falls Park

- Fun Run/Walk begins, 8 a.m., near the Falls Overlook Cafe at Falls Park

- Parade begins, 10 a.m., north bound along Phillips Avenue beginning at 13th Street

- Lunch, 11 a.m., Stockyards Ag Experience Barn parking lot at Falls Park

- Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert, 11 a.m., near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park

- Program, 11:30 a.m., near the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park

- Entertainment, 1 - 6 p.m., Levitt Shell, near Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue

Here is your guide to fireworks across the Mount Rushmore State:

- Aberdeen: Wylie Park 4th of July Celebration, 2300 24th Avenue NW. Free admission.

Aqua Addicts water ski show, municipal band concert, and the fireworks display at dusk.

- Watertown: The Biggest Fireworks Show in South Dakota, 1200 33rd Street SE. Free admission.

Food and beverage vendors will be available starting at 5 p.m. Outdoor concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Terry Redlin Conservation Park, followed by spectacular fireworks at dark (around 10:15 p.m.).

- Brookings: Uncle Sam Jam, 824 32nd Avenue. Free admission.

Pony rides, crafts for kids and inflatable games. Stick around for late night music and the big fireworks finale.

- Madison: Fireworks Display over Lake Herman, 45152 233rd Street. Free admission.

The fireworks will start at dusk (about 10 p.m.). Lake Herman is located two miles west of Madison on SD Highway 34.

- Mitchell: Independence Day celebration at Lake Mitchell. Free admission.

- Chamberlain: Rock The Bluffs" Fireworks Display. Free admission.

Fireworks will be shot off at dusk over the Missouri River.

- Pierre: Fort Pierre's 4th of July Parade, Rodeo & Fireworks.

On July 3, there is a rodeo performance at 7 p.m. On July 4, there is a parade at 10 a.m., a second rodeo performance at 7 p.m. and fireworks show following the rodeo.

For a full list of South Dakota Fourth of July celebration events, visit travelsouthdakota.com.