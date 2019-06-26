Sioux Falls Jaycees 52nd Annual Fireworks Show scheduled, volunteers needed

The Sioux Falls Jaycees are gearing up for the 52nd Annual Fireworks Show at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds.

The free event hosts more 6,000 spectators annually for the Fourth of July Celebration. Gates to the fairgrounds open at 5 p.m. July 4.

The event will include face painting, inflatable games and more. Parking at the fairgrounds is free, with a $10 suggested parking donation.

If rain threatens this year’s event, the decision to postpone the show until the rain date will be made between 8 and 9 p.m. on July 4. If the event is postponed, the fireworks show will be moved to July 8.

To check the event status, spectators can visit the Sioux Falls Jaycees Facebook page or SiouxFallsJaycees.org.

For a full schedule of activities at this year's event or volunteer information, visit fireworksinsiouxfalls.com.

