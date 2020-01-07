Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society appoints new executive director

The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society has appointed a new executive director.

Alexandra Gilbert-Schrag has been selected to lead the non-profit organization.

Gilbert-Schrag joins the organization with experience working with arts non-profits from programming, festival production and event coordination, to executive talent management. She previously worked for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the United States National Cultural Center, in Washington, D.C. At the Kennedy Center, Gilbert-Schrag filled multiple roles including Honoree Manager for the Kennedy Center Honors, Associate Producer for the Spring Gala, and coordination of day-to-day management of shows presented by Kennedy Center in the Concert Hall, Eisenhower Theater, Terrace Theater, Family Theater, and Millennium Stage.

"We are excited to bring Alex into our organization to lead our efforts in our community, said Beth Ormseth, President of board of directors, Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society. "She is a proven professional with a passion for non-profit organizations, education and music programming, with the energy to lead Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society into the future. The Board of Directors thanks former Executive Director, Trygve Fredrickson, for his commitment in the last year. He will remain with the organization for a transitional period to provide support before moving on to a new opportunity."

Gilbert-Schrag has a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Arts Management from American University in Washington, D.C. She has roots in South Dakota and returned to the state in 2018 to be close to family and help with the renovation of the family homestead in Freeman.