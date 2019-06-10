Sioux Falls Jr. Roller Derby team competing in national tournament

A Sioux Falls-based junior roller derby team has earned a spot in the national championship tournament.

SoDak Attack will represent South Dakota in the Junior Roller Derby Association Championship national tournament.

The tournament takes place July 26-28 in Loveland, Colo.

Team organizers say their strong showing at tournaments in California, Iowa, and Colorado helped the team secure their seat in the Open Division at the National Championship tournament.

It's the team's first-ever trip to the national tournament.

Organizers say the team is currently fundraising and in need of sponsors to defray the cost of the upcoming trip for the Championship Tournament, in a little over a month. You can find more information on the team's Facebook page.