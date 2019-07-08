Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln donates to Habitat For Humanity

Habitat for Humanity will be able to build a house in Harrisburg thanks to a big donation.

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln presented a $30,000 check to the organization on Monday. A portion of every sale at the dealership the past three months went towards reaching that dollar amount.

Executive director of Habitat For Humanity, Rocky Welker, believes this is an amazing opportunity for a family.

"Right now, housing is more expensive than it's ever been in the Sioux Falls area," Welker said. "There's a lot of families out there that are right there on that cusp. They're hard working. They have transportation. They're doing everything they need to do. They just don't qualify for that traditional home mortgage."

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln employees plan to volunteer to help build the house.

Habitat For Humanity is currently building five houses and is always looking for volunteers.