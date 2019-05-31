Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken proclaims June 1 as Washington Pavilion Day

Mayor Paul TenHaken has proclaimed June 1, 2019, as Washington Pavilion Day as Sioux Falls' home for arts, entertainment, and science celebrates 20 years in the community.

The Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science opened to the public on June 1, 1999, comprised of the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center - previously the Civic Fine Arts Center, the Wells Fargo CineDome and the Husby Performing Arts Center. In its first year, the Washington Pavilion welcomed over 350,000 visitors from around the region and beyond.

“We are very honored to have Mayor TenHaken make this proclamation for our 20th anniversary,” said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President and CEO. “We are so pleased with his support, as well as the City’s ongoing partnership throughout the years.”

To celebrate its history, thank the community for its ongoing support, the organization has planned a month-long line-up of activities and events to celebrate this 20th year milestone. The community is invited to visit the Washington Pavilion on Saturday for a day-long celebration starting at 10 a.m.

To learn more about Washington Pavilion Day, visit washingtonpavilion.org.