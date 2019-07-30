Sioux Falls Mayor and MIX 97.3 morning DJ help raise money for Lifescape

Mayor Paul TenHaken, Mix 97.3 morning co-host Ben Davis (with the help of KSFY's Shawn Cable) and Lifescape CEO Steve Watkins all helped raise more than $2,000 in tips for Lifescape. It was part of a fundraising event at Blue Rock Bar & Grill Monday.

According to Lifescape's Facebook Page $2,028 plus 10% of all sales was raised for Lifescape.

LifeScape CEO Steve Watkins won the "Battle of the Bartenders" competition my a narrow margin.

About Lifescape: LifeScape formed in mid-2014 when Children's Care Hospital & School and South Dakota Achieve joined together. It is an independent, non-profit organization, serving adults and children in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Our center in Rapid City provides therapy and psychological services for children on an outpatient and outreach basis. LifeScape AbleKids in Sioux City provides pediatric therapy.

Mission: We empower children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives.