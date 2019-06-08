Sioux Falls PD investigating shooting involving multiple victims

The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving multiple victims.

Officer Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department says they responded to a call of gunshots. Upon arrival they found multiple victims.

Police are looking into cars at the scene and talking to witnesses. Sioux Falls Crime Lab is also there surveying the scene.

It is still too early in the investigation to release more information.

