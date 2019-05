Summer is returning, and with it, so does time at the pool.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will offer two sessions of outdoor swimming lessons this summer. Session 1 will take place June 17–28, and Session 2 will take place July 22–August 2.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for Session 1, and at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, for Session 2. You can find out more information about lessons, including how to register, at the city's website.