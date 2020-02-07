Sioux Falls Police: Number of car thefts last month doubled January 2019

Sioux Falls Police say there was a high number of car thefts in January.

Police say 89 vehicles and trailers were stolen in Sioux Falls. 77 of them had keys inside and 28 were running.

In January 2019, 46 cars were stolen according to police.

"We've just about doubled what we had," Clemens said. "It really comes down to people looking out for themselves at times. This is one of them.”

Clemens says this is something authorities have been over time after time.

“Don’t leave keys in the car. Don’t leave cars running unattended,” said Clemens. “People are just making it too easy for criminals. So we want to remind people, just because you’ve done this in the past and haven’t had any issues doesn’t mean it’s going to work in the future. Don’t leave keys in the car period.”

Police say the stolen vehicles were reported throughout the city and not concentrated in one area. They say a majority of the vehicles stolen in Sioux Falls are recovered in Sioux Falls.

