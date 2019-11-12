Sioux Falls Police add mental health resource officer

The Sioux Falls Police Department has announced the addition of a new community resource officer whose focus will be geared toward mental health and addiction.

The department said the position will work with people and their families experiencing addiction and/or a mental health crisis.

“Police officers frequently deal with people that have mental health issues or suffer from addiction,” said Matt Burns, Sioux Falls Police Chief. “A dedicated officer working with those individuals, their families, and different support organizations will become an invaluable asset to both the community and the police department.”

Officer Sarah VanVoorst has been selected to fill the new position. VanVoorst has been with Sioux Falls Police Department for nearly 5 years. She will begin her new role in the spring of 2020.

The department said community resource officers have been a part of the department for several years and the mental health community resource officer will also assist other community resource officers in various capacities.