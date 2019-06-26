Sioux Falls Police chase down hit-and-run driver

A 47-year-old Sioux Falls man is in police custody after first leaving the scene of a hit-and-run car crash then trying to run away from officers on foot.

In a late Wednesday night news release. police say 47-year-old Shane Larson was driving a white van and ran a stop sign at 11th Street and South 1st Avenue. Larson's vehicle hit a black car and caused it to do a 360 degree spin in the middle of 11th Street. Police say Larson left the scene and continued driving through downtown before stopping in the area of 10th and Minnesota. Larson jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to outrun officers who caught up with him and arrested him.

Larson is now facing several charges including hit and run, simple assault on law enforcement and various drug charges.