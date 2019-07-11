Sioux Falls Police engage with community through ice cream cones

Sioux Falls Police officers were at B&G Milky Way Thursday night handing out ice cream cones and getting to know members of the community.

Officers hosted the "Cops and Cones" event at the B&G Milky Way on West 12th Street. It's a way for the community to get to know officers in a stress-free setting.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to get out and do something different than what we do on a day-to-day basis. We can get out and talk to people and just be human, talk about what's going on in the day and what problems they are having in the community," Officer Jen Suurmeyer said with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Sioux Falls police usually host events like this called "Coffee with a Cop," where the public can get a free coffee and talk with officers. But they switched it up on Thursday with an ice cream cone.