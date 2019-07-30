Sioux Falls Police hold town hall to discuss recent shootings

The Sioux Falls community has a lot of concerns about the uptick in recent shootings in the city. The Sioux Falls Police Department has investigated six reports of shots fired in the last 11 days.

Officers held a town hall meeting Tuesday night to answer questions the community has about their safety.

With as many shots fired calls as the Sioux Falls police have seen they wanted to address the concerns head on with the people who actually live in these neighborhoods.

Many concerns were based around safety, gang violence and how to get these guns off the streets.

"The turn out I think Tuesday I think was a little overwhelming," Sioux Falls resident, Rhanda Heller said.

The Kenny Anderson Community Center was packed with Sioux Falls residents who were concerned with the amount of shootings that have recently occurred in the city.

Many had questions about who is part of these crimes and if they should be concerned for their lives.

"Do I feel safe? I do in my neighborhood, but we also have a Facebook where anything that's happening in the neighborhood gets reported. Do I feel safe up here? No," Heller said.

"Unfortunately, the problems have persisted which is why we've come up with some other plans to come at it from a different angle," Lieutenant Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police are even taking suggestions from the public to see what they can do to improve safety.

"I think that we can do better. I think that we need to do better for the people that live here and for the people that are having issues," Heller said.

Police said adults and juveniles have been involved in these shootings, but many are worried about gang violence. Officers say not all of this is gang-related though.

"They seem like they're related but the truth is there's a couple groups of them that are related and several of them that are completely unrelated," Petersen said.

One question that many are struggling to answer is how people are getting a hold of these guns.

"A majority of them are stolen out of vehicles, people’s houses, people’s dresser drawers, people’s closets," Lieutenant Terry Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

To prevent this, officers are encouraging people to lock their guns up.

With the growth of Sioux Falls comes challenges, but police want the public to know they can always call if they feel something isn't right, but the public wants more than just a phone call. They want more officers in their neighborhood.

"We have four street crimes unit officers and one sergeant, but we have 264 police officers on the department that’s dedicated to this," Captain Keith Gries with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police said they will continue to investigate the shootings that have happened recently, but most of those have already ended in an arrest.

Tuesday night, police stressed if you see something say something. They said that's ultimately how they're able to solve their cases.

