Sioux Falls Police investigating second homicide of 2020

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the second homicide in 2020.

Police say on January 17 a fight between two men broke out at an apartment in the 300 block of S. Duluth Avenue.

One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the other man two times. The victim was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Dakota Sun Bearheels.

Police say no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.