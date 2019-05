Sioux Falls police said they've safely located 13-year-old Jimmy Braswell.

-----------------------------------

The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for help from the public in finding a 13-year-old boy.

Jimmy Braswell Jr. was last near 18th Street and Lake Avenue wearing a white shirt and black jeans. Braswell is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds.

Police said he 's not believed to be in danger, other than his age.

If located, police are urging people to call 911 or 605-367-7000.