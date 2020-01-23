Sioux Falls Police revive man with NARCAN, charge him with DWI

A Sioux Falls man is facing several charges including DWI after police had to use NARCAN to revive him.

Police say at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, 29-year-old Alex Story drove his vehicle into a parking lot and struck a parked car. A bystander saw him slumped over, according to police.

Story was found by police unconscious with the vehicle still running and locked doors. Officers had to break the window and used NARCAN to revive Story.

Story was taken to the hospital and arrested for DWI, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and other charges.

Police say they found prescription pills and a syringe on Story.

