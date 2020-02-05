Sioux Falls Pride fights back against "anti-LGBTQ" legislation

Several controversial bills are making their way through Pierre this legislative session, some of which are accused of targeting the LGBTQ community.

And members of that community aren't standing idly by. One group, Sioux Falls Pride, is taking matters into their own hands by raising funds for the Transformation Project.

The Transformation Project is a group that provides support and resources to trans and non-binary youth, as well as a platform for their voices.

In the name of visibility and support, Sioux Falls Pride has designed two new stickers to support the trans and non-binary family.

Sioux Falls Pride Marketing Director Rachel Polan says all proceeds from the rainbow buffalo merchandise in February will be donated to the Transformation Project.

"We publicized the stickers yesterday (Tues.), and we've already got over 20 orders, so that's great," Polan said.

I'm told the group's newest campaign aims to bring awareness to misinformation that is being presented in the state's capital, specifically the use of puberty blockers.

Sioux Falls Pride Board Member Cody Ingle says that puberty blockers can be a life saving medicine for trans youth.

"Puberty blockers have been used for years without any signs of negative side effects, and for some reason, now they are being brought to light as something negative," Ingle said.

Polan says it's not only about bringing that awareness to Pierre, it's about making sure every South Dakotan is properly represented.

"The South Dakota Legislature has made clear that they are trying to erase the existence of LGBTQ people," Polan said. "We are here, they are supposed to be representing us, so it's really important for Sioux Falls Pride that we let our lawmakers know that we are here and that our voice needs to be heard, because we are just as valid as any other of their constituents."

Ingle tells me that he wishes lawmakers could sit down and speak with someone who is trans, and really get to hear their story.

"We just want to show these legislators that we just want to be given the same rights as everybody else," Ingle said. "We're not asking for special treatment or anything like that."

In addition to raising funds throughout February, members of Sioux Falls Pride will be in the state's capital Feb. 10 for the South Dakota People's March on Pierre.