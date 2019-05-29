'Sioux Falls Sanitation' customers left with trash and no answers

People all over Sioux Falls are wondering why their trash hasn't been picked up in almost a month.

'Sioux Falls Sanitation' has not collected trash from their contracted customers and those customers aren't happy about it.

It’s been a smelly, frustrating situation for customers who use this service. Now they want answers on when their trash will be picked up.

Trash can after trash can, can be seen full around Sioux Falls. The last time homeowner Samantha Spawn saw a trash pickup was the beginning of May.

"It’s embarrassing, honestly I worry about my neighbors looking at this trash piling up. We share a driveway here and now that the weather is getting nicer it smells," Spawn said.

She called the 'Sioux Falls Sanitation' office multiple times and hasn't heard anything but a busy tone.

"Some people have suggested that I just take my garbage and like physically dump it on their property," Spawn said.

Manager Brad Hasche is trying to keep the business afloat right now. He said that's just what people have been doing. Customers have been asking...

"You going to pick up my garbage because I have graduation parties, sorry we can't," Hasche said.

Hasche tells me he can't event reach the owner Kay Kramer. Drivers aren't picking up trash because of the ownership issues. He can't even keep trucks running, or keep them full of gas.

"The city came and took our license as of 5 o'clock Tuesday night. We got a letter from the health department and we have until Friday to dump all of these containers out there," Hasche said.

But they can't dump since none of the trucks have insurance. The drivers don't want to take that risk. The City of Sioux Falls has ordinances that trash haulers must follow.

"You have to provide solid waste services at least once a week and then you have to dispose of that waste within 48 hours," Sioux Falls Public Works Director, Mark Cotter said.

The last load the landfill received from 'Sioux Falls Sanitation' was on May 15th. Drivers are also not getting paid for their work. Last week employees worked more than 60 hours while the company only had 40 hours in payroll.

"We’re already hurting," Hasche said. "We're out of a job, we got bills to pay, rent, car payments, now we have to find new jobs, the owner won't call us."

Customers are fed up with this situation. KSFY News reached out to another woman who doesn’t want to be identified and she said, "It’s frustrating, it looks awful, it makes where I live look like it doesn't get taken care of which it does."

Wednesday was the last day employees will be working at this location and they say they're done.

The owner of 'Sioux Falls Sanitation' has not been able to be reached for comment.

The City of Sioux Falls said they will provide a pathway the customers can enter to dispose of their waste at the landfill for no charge. Just give them a call at 605-367-8162 or use the One Link app.

The trash collection issue is not just in Sioux Falls. According to our sister station, KCAU, Kramer also owns Independence Waste, which serves Vermillion and Sioux City.

The folks down there are having issues as well. Dumpsters are left uncollected and full, with business owners upset that they have paid their bills, yet aren't receiving service. It has forced those businesses to look to other services to collect their trash.

