Sioux Falls School Board approves plans for new high school

A new high school for the Sioux Falls School District is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Sioux Falls School Board approved final plans for Jefferson High School in Tuesday night's meeting.

Board president Kent Alberty said the final projected cost for the project came in about $233,000 under the initial estimate of $84 million.

The school, which will be built near Marion Road and Madison Street, will be the district's fourth public high school.

Groundbreaking for the new building is set for June 18. It is scheduled to be completed by May 2021.