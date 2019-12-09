Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Maher announces he is stepping down

The Sioux Falls School District superintendent announced Monday that he is stepping down from the position.

After roughly five years as head of the state’s largest school district, Brian Maher said he will resign in June.

Maher took over as superintendent in 2015. During a Monday news conference, Maher said he'll be leaving without a next step in mind and not retiring quite yet. He added "thinks it’s the right time."

The Sioux Falls School District School Board will decide what the best process will be for choosing Maher’s replacement.

This story is developing.