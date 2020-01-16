Sioux Falls School District cancels classes, activities Friday

The Sioux Falls School District has canceled all classes and activities on Friday due to forecasted weather conditions.

Dakota News Now meteorologist Aaron Doudna said Thursday morning the latest models show a mix of snow and freezing rain will move into eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa Friday morning, which will likely give way to snow by late morning.

The Sioux Falls area could see 3-6 inches of snow in the system, with some spots likely to see more.

