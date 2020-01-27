Sioux Falls School District redistricting task force meeting on Wednesday

A task force aimed at tackling a massive school redistricting project in Sioux Falls is holding its second meeting this week.

The meeting is Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center. Task force meetings are open to the public, however, public input is being reserved for upcoming community meetings.

Superintendent Brian Maher tells Dakota News Now that there is a mix of emotion and logic when it comes to the process.

“We're already hearing some of this ‘is the juice worth the squeeze? But I bought my home because I wanted to be at this attendance center.’ There's going to have to be a little bit of that movement for us to balance our buildings the way that we need to balance them,” said Dr. Maher.

Community engagement meetings are scheduled for March and April. You can find those dates and times on the school district's website.

