Sioux Falls School District updating public on 8 new summer projects

The Sioux Falls School District is holding a public hearing on eight summer projects coming up in 2020.

Two of these are focused on making schools safer.

At Horace Mann and Robert Frost Elementary, the focus will be on security.

The administration will be moved to the front of the building. That way when someone enters the school they must go through the office and be approved before they can enter the rest of the school.

Right now, the office buzzes people into the school but once inside they can roam freely. These are the last two schools that need to be changed.

“There's no way to get past that, then they can get there proper screening before they get into the school. That was really important for the board to get those on the front line of this bond,” says Director of Operational Services Jeff Kreiter.

The other schools under construction will be Clevland, Laura Wilder, Oscar Howe, Anne Sullivan, Axtell Park, and Southeast Tech.

Some construction will start before school gets out but school officials say that shouldn't affect any class time.