Sioux Falls Skate Park Association seeks approval for new skate park plan

Nelson Park, near downtown Sioux Falls, is set to undergo a transformation.

That remodel might include a much larger skate park.

A public meeting to discuss the Nelson Park master plan was held June 25th, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the Sioux Falls Skate Park Association were in attendance to discuss their plans for a new skate plaza.

The Skate Park Association has been working closely with the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department to make their idea become a reality.

"This project has been amazing to work with everybody from the city, from the mayor to the parks department, to community leaders. Everybody has bought into this idea and everybody loves the idea of having a great skate park," President of the Sioux Falls Skate Park Association, Walter Portz, said.

The city currently has two skate parks made of metal or wood.

The Skate Park Association's plan is to build the new plaza out of concrete, making it usable nearly year-round.

All the money for the expanded skate plaza would be privately funded,

the first step is to get their plan approved.

They would then raise those funds, build the park, and donate it to the city.