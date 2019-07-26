Sioux Falls Skyforce name new head coach

The Miami HEAT announced Friday that Eric Glass has been promoted to head coach of the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

With the promotion, Glass becomes the 20th head coach in Sioux Falls’ 31-year franchise history and is the fifth-straight coach to be hand-selected by the HEAT following the single affiliation partnership established in 2013.

Glass, who has been with the HEAT organization for nine years, served as head coach of Miami’s Summer League team for the past two seasons.

An introductory press conference for Coach Glass will be announced at a later date.

