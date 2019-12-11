Sioux Falls State Theatre names general manager

The historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is expanding its staff in preparation for it's planned mid-year reopening.

Steven Dahlmeier, the former program director for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. has joined the theatre staff as general manager, a newly created position. Dahlmeier worked the last four and a half years at the downtown advocacy organization Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF), initially as event manager and more recently as program director.

Dahlmeier, a native of Flandreau, is a graduate of Dakota State University.

State Theatre officials said one more full-time position is likely to be added to the State Theatre staff prior to the reopening.

The theatre first opened in 1926 and has been closed since 1991. Renovations of the first floor of the theatre are underway and fundraising is underway to restore the second and third floors.