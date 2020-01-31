Sioux Falls VA introduces new leader

The Sioux Falls VA health care system has a new leader.

Lisa Simoneau was officially welcomed as the new director Thursday.

She has worked with the VA for 30 years, most recently as the associate director for the San Antonio VA.

She said she enjoyed her last post but she's excited for what's ahead.

"And honestly, Sioux Falls is the station that I've wanted to come to many years. So when the opportunity opened, that was the sign it was time," Simoneau said.

She even comes from a military family.

Her father served in the Korean War, and her uncles were both drafted in World War II.