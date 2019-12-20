Sioux Falls VA receives Pathway to Excellence Award

The Sioux Falls VA has been recognized with a prestigious designation.

The healthcare system has been designated with the Pathway to Excellence Award. This designation has been awarded to only four other hospitals in the entire country.

The award is given to hospitals that foster a healthy, positive workplace environment that allows nurses and all healthcare members to flourish.

"We had to go through a journey, not only riding to certain requirements for this designation which says we're emphasizing shared decision, we're emphasizing leadership, safety, and quality," said Deborah Siemens, associate chief of nursing.

In a statement, the VA says this designation is a testament to what can be achieved when working in unison on behalf of veterans.