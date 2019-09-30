Sioux Falls VA warns of potential privacy breach

Officials with the Sioux Falls Veteran Affairs Health Care System are warning patients about a potential breach of privacy.

The incident stems from letters sent to a Sioux Falls VA mail room printer on August 21, according to Public Affairs Officer Erin Bultje.

VA staff were not aware the mail room printer was set to print on both front and back sides of each letter. This resulted with a patient's name, address, and provider name being disclosed to one other patient from each letter.

Bultje says the VA has notified the patients whose information was disclosed, and provided steps to protect them against identity theft.

Anyone with questions about the breach can contact Sioux Falls VA privacy officer Aaron Cork at 800-316-8367.