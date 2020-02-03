Sioux Falls accepting applications for sustainability grant program

The city of Sioux Falls is accepting for its annual Sustainability Community Partner Grant program.

City officials say the grant is a Public Works initiative designed to encourage nonprofit organizations to apply for up to $10,000 in funding for projects that help meet the goals of the city’s Sustainability Master Plan.

The application deadline is Monday, March 2. Applications can be found on the city's website.

Projects must work toward advancing at least one of the following goals within the Sustainability Master Plan:

• Waste Minimization: Improve community health and safety by providing programs, education, and leadership to reduce waste generation, increase innovative waste diversion programs, and appropriately manage toxic and hazardous materials.

• Water Resources: Wisely manage local and regional water, wastewater, and storm water to create a high-quality sustainable system.

• Energy: Utilize clean, efficient, and reliable energy for the city and community as a whole.

• Transportation: Provide an efficient, multimodal, and cost-effective transportation system that offers increasingly clean measures for all users.

• Built and Natural Environment: Promote sustainable land use and development to manage growth while conserving the environment and natural resources.

• Community Vitality: Promote health and wellness by encouraging businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, and individuals to improve the community’s triple bottom line.