Officials investigate what caused fire at Sioux Falls apartment complex

Officials are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex near the 4200 block of South West Avenue in Sioux Falls. It started around 8:15 PM Tuesday night. Smoke could be seen from I-229 in Sioux Falls.

Fire crews said everyone was able to get out of the building safely though.

Leia England lives at the apartment complex. She said she was changing her baby's diaper when the fire alarm went off. Someone started banging on her door, and she opened it up to find smoke in the hallway and one of her neighbors telling her to get out.

"I'm very shaken up right now. Terrifying. I grew up, and I had a house fire when I was little, so this is definitely a little much for me," she said. "But we got the baby out, and that's what's important."

The Red Cross was also at the fire, helping those who were affected.

