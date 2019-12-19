Sioux Falls attorney announces candidacy for Minnehaha County State’s Attorney

Sioux Falls attorney Paul Bengford announced his candidacy for the vacant Minnehaha County State's Attorney position left by Aaron McGowan.

Bengford, currently an assistant Sioux Falls city attorney, made the announcement about his campaign and application via Facebook Thursday evening.

In a press release, Bengford said: "I am prepared to clean up the mess in the State's Attorney's Office using my 27 years' experience, leadership, and legal skills."

According to Bengford's campaign announcement, he's a 27-year veteran attorney and prosecutor and has served as Bennett County State's Attorney, Pennington County Prosecuting Attorney, and Minnehaha County Deputy State's Attorney for ten years.