Sioux Falls business looks to curb 'burnout' with fun, engaging environment

Are you feeling cynicism about your work, exhausted, or have problems getting your job done?

You could be experiencing ‘burnout’.

“This is a significant issue that’s going on and I think it can kind of help employers and employees be more aware of it,” Sanford Integrated Health Therapist Shane Hamilton said.

‘Burnout’, now recognized by the World Health Organization as a legitimate medical diagnosis, is chronic stress that continues to go on and on.

“Then it leads to symptoms of just run down, depleted energy, a lot of cynicism,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said there is often a lot of pressure on people to do well in many different environments including work and at home.

“People struggle saying no to different tasks at work and so it creates that additional stress,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said there are many signs and symptoms to look out for. What’s your attitude toward work? Do you have decreased energy or a lot of negativity toward it? He said those are common symptoms of ‘burnout’ as well as feeling run down.

“Working is a marathon essentially,” Hamilton said. “It’s not a sprint. So we have to be aware of it and make modifications and different things to the workplace environment.”

One business in Sioux Falls that is doing just that is Epicosity.

“Just a different atmosphere where they don't feel like they're stuck in a cubical all day,” Epicosity vice-president of finance and talent Sarah Kolbeck said.

Those with Epicosity said they pride themselves on being an environment different from the rest.

Throughout the office you'll see a miniature golf course, lounging areas, block walks, birthday bash celebrations, and even a nerf gun war.

“In the industry that we are in, you have to stay engaged,” Kolbeck said. “You have to competitive in the field. You have to coming up with new ideas constantly.”

Kolbeck said that excitement is what keeps their employees engaged and wanting to come back each day.

“If you can create a space where they have fun and they feel at ease and comfortable, it really helps to secure the longevity of your employee,” Kolbeck said.

Hamilton adds over time, if burnout isn't addressed, it can lead to depression and anxiety.

That can also lead to symptoms including headaches, stomach aches, and chronic pain.