Sioux Falls celebrates Fourth of July

The City of Sioux Falls had a full day of activities planned in honor of the Fourth of July and there are still things to do this evening.

The fun started early in Sioux Falls with a run and parade Thursday morning.

Then, the first 5,000 people received a free lunch in Falls Park.

Performances at the new Levitt shell started was held throughout the day.

At the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, activities and entertainment are just kicking off. Events include inflatables, a petting zoo, music and a fire performance from Last Ember.