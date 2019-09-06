Sioux Falls child mentoring program transitioning to new partner

A Sioux Falls-area program that focuses on child mentoring is changing its primary sponsor affiliation.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire is ending its affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the organization announced in a press release Friday morning.

Lutheran Social Service Mentoring Programs will take over as the organization's primary sponsor.

“We are proud of our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America over the last 25 years, and the Board did not take this decision lightly,” said Elizabeth Duffy, Board President for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire. “Our top priority continues to be the children served by these critical mentoring relationships, and we are confident in the plan to create a custom program with LSS.”

The organization will no longer use the Big Brothers Big Sisters brand name. Officials say this will save on affiliation costs and increase efficiencies for volunteers, staff, and families who use mentoring services.

Organizers say despite the name change, the group's mission to serve youth ages 7-14 remains the same.

