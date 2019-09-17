Sioux Falls city council approves 2020 budget

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved the 2020 budget.

The councilors unanimously approved $545 million for the city Tuesday night.

This includes the addition of a Chief Culture Officer, which was met with some criticism. Ultimately, the salary for the position was added to the budget.

Councilors cut $25,000 from each the Sioux Falls public library system and the IT department.

That $50,000 will be given to the Southeast Tech English Learner and Classrooms to Careers programs.